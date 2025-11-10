McDonald recorded five total tackles (four solo), including 4.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns.

McDonald was an unstoppable force in Week 10, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel three times in the second quarter and another time in the fourth. The defensive end beat his previous high of 3.0 sacks that he notched in Week 2 of the 2024 campaign. On the season, McDonald has now produced 20 total tackles (12 solo), including 7.0 sacks, over nine games.