McDonald recorded one sack and two quarterback hits in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over the Panthers.

McDonald had three tackles and a quarterback hit in his NFL debut the previous week, so the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has shown some intriguing ability to get to the quarterback. McDonald's speed and bend off the edge give him a high ceiling as a pass rusher, but with questions about how he'll hold up in run defense at just 239 pounds, the rookie will likely begin his career as a situational rusher rather than an every-down player.