McDonald (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

The Iowa State product likely sustained a knee injury in the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Saints, and he's now in line to miss his first game of the season Sunday. McDonald has been a bright spot on New York's defensive line, tallying 30 total tackles, including 8.0 sacks, through 15 appearances this season. Expect Braiden McGregor and Micheal Clemons to fill in for McDonald on the Jets' defensive line in Week 17.