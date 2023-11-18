McDonald (ankle) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's Week 11 matchup with the Bills.
McDonald missed the Week 10 loss to Las Vegas due to his knee issue and is in danger of sitting out this coming Sunday as well. He did manage to log a trio of limited practices this week, so he seems to have a chance of suiting up against Buffalo. If he does miss the clash, however, Carl Lawson could potentially get more reps.
