McDonald (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

McDonald was a new addition to the Jets' Friday injury report with a calf injury. The defensive end managed to log limited participation despite the new injury, but it is unclear if the injury is minor enough to play through on game day. If McDonald cannot suit up for Sunday's contest, Nate Lynn will join Joseph Ossai as a rotational defensive end behind starters Kingsley Enagbare (knee) and David Bailey.