McDonald finished his rookie season with 3.0 sacks among his 14 tackles (nine solo) while adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Despite being a first-round selection (15th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, McDonald was limited to a reserve role on the Jets' deep defensive line in his first NFL campaign. There were questions about his ability in run support entering the NFL at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, and McDonald was used primarily as a pass rush specialist in 2023, but he was outclassed in that role by Bryce Huff (10.0 sacks) while failing to exceed 30 percent of defensive snaps in a game. With Huff set to become an unrestricted free agent, McDonald could see a bump in usage in 2024, and the Jets will be hoping he progresses similarly to 2022 first-round draft pick Jermaine Johnson, who jumped from 2.5 sacks as a rookie to 7.5 in his second season.