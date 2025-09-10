McDonald recorded three total tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

McDonald started his season off with a bang, bringing down quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice in New York's loss. The defensive end compiled 10.5 sacks in 2024 while playing all 17 regular-season games with the team, and he'll have a strong chance at beating that number in 2025 if he can build off of his Week 1 performance.