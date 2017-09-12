Jets' Will Tye: Catches three passes in loss to Bills
Tye caught all three of his targets for 34 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Eric Tomlinson got the start, but Tye finished with more targets, catches and yards. The Jets have struggled to use their tight ends in the passing game over the past few years, and while Tye's opening-day performance was decent, it was hardly putting him on many fantasy radars. He will get one more chance to show what he can do before being pushed down the depth chart in Week 3 when Austin Seferian-Jenkins returns from suspension.
