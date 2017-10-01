Play

Tye (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 tilt versus the Jaguars, the team's official site reports.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins' return from suspension in Week 3 was modestly productive and the Jets will opt to deploy the returning Eric Tomlinson (ankle) as his backup versus Jacksonville, leaving Tye in street clothes for the first time in his young Jets tenure.

