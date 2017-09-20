Tye caught one of three targets four four yards in Sunday's 45-20 loss to Oakland.

With the Jets' tight end room in shambles, Tye saw the field for 42 of the Jets' 56 offensive plays on Sunday. The quality of the Jets' offense is surely a factor, but Tye never really established himself with the Giants either. His starting time is likely short-lived as Austin Seferian-Jenkins is due back this week.