Tye (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Eric Tomlinson is out and Jordan Leggett is doubtful, but working in the Jets' favor Sunday is that fellow TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins is back in the fold. Tye has logged four catches (on six targets) for 38 yards through the team's first two games.

