Jets' Will Tye: Listed as questionable this week
Tye (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Meanwhile, Eric Tomlinson is out and Jordan Leggett is doubtful, but working in the Jets' favor Sunday is that fellow TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins is back in the fold. Tye has logged four catches (on six targets) for 38 yards through the team's first two games.
More News
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...