Jets' Will Tye: Ready for Sunday's contest
Tye (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and Jordan Leggett (knee) both inactive, Tye will slot in as the No. 2 tight end for the Jets. Top tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is coming back from suspension this week, but apparently he's not in ideal shape, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Because of this, Tye may receive more snaps than normal as they ease Seferian-Jenkins back to game speed, but don't expect Tye to have a sudden vault into fantasy relevance.
