Jets' Xavier Coleman: Doubtful to return
Coleman hurt his shoulder Sunday against Miami and is doubtful to return, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Coleman just signed onto the 53-man roster a little over a week ago, and he was assigned to special teams duties. A quick return would be best for Coleman if he wants to hang onto his roster spot.
