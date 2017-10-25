Jets' Xavier Coleman: Heads to IR
Coleman (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman was rarely a participant outside of special teams, and although he'll be eligible to return in Week 16, it's unlikely the Jets activate him.
