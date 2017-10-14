Play

Coleman signed a contract with the Jets on Saturday, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Coleman spent the preseason with the Jets and then joined the team's practice squad after being waived. The 22-year-old takes the roster spot of receiver Jalin Marshall, and will likely serve as a special teams player and depth cornerback.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories