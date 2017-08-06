Coleman was helped to the locker room Saturday with what is expected to be a knee injury, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.

The undrafted rookie was vying for a special teams roster spot before this injury. The severity of Coleman's injury is unclear, and we will update as the news becomes available.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories