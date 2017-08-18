Play

Coleman has yet to return from the bone bruise he suffered early in training camp, Zach Braziller of The New York Post reports.

Coleman has been out a couple weeks now and he remains without a timetable for return. His lengthy absence doesn't bode well for his chances at making the roster, which weren't great to begin with.

