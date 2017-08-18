Jets' Xavier Coleman: Remains sidelined with bone bruise
Coleman has yet to return from the bone bruise he suffered early in training camp, Zach Braziller of The New York Post reports.
Coleman has been out a couple weeks now and he remains without a timetable for return. His lengthy absence doesn't bode well for his chances at making the roster, which weren't great to begin with.
