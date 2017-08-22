Play

Coleman (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Coleman sustained an undisclosed injury back during the Jets' annual Green and White scrimmage. The good news is that Coleman will have a shot to earn a spot on the 53-man roster now that he's healthy, The not so good news is that his chances are still pretty slim.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories