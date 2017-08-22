Jets' Xavier Coleman: Returns to practice
Coleman (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Coleman sustained an undisclosed injury back during the Jets' annual Green and White scrimmage. The good news is that Coleman will have a shot to earn a spot on the 53-man roster now that he's healthy, The not so good news is that his chances are still pretty slim.
