Jets' Xavier Cooper: Re-signs one-year deal to stay in New York
Cooper re-signed with the Jets on Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
The deal aims to strengthen the depth up front and provide a security blanket for an already strong defensive group. Although Cooper likely won't start, the fourth year veteran has a chance to help out in situational schemes.
