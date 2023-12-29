Gipson secured four of seven targets for 33 yards, rushed once for eight yards, ran back three kickoffs for 82 yards and returned two punts for 30 yards in the Jets' 37-20 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

Gipson had a particularly busy night in defeat, with both his reception and receiving yardage totals serving as the second highest of his young career. The rookie's target tally also qualified as a new high-water mark, and he's now logged one rush attempt in four of his last five games. Gipson could be a candidate for extended playing time in the Week 18 road finale against the Patriots on Jan. 7, and it's possible he'll have Zach Wilson (concussion) back under center for that contest.