Gipson caught seven of 10 targets for 79 yards in Saturday's 32-24 preseason win over the Giants. He also had a 20-yard punt return.

The Jets gave Gipson plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills in the preseason finale, and the undrafted rookie stepped up, which should help his chances of sticking around after Tuesday's final cuts. Gipson played with the second-team offense Saturday, and his punt return could have gone for a touchdown if he didn't just barely step out of bounds. His ability to contribute in the return game on special teams could help Gipson claim a roster spot on a wide receiver depth chart that recently gained an opening when Corey Davis announced that he's stepping away from football.