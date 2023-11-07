Gipson caught both of his targets for 32 yards in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

Not only were Gipson's 32 receiving yards a career high, they marked the highest total in a game this season by a Jets wide receiver not named Garrett Wilson or Allen Lazard. That stat is more of an indictment on the state of New York's passing game than a compliment to Gipson, but the dearth of quality alternatives at least creates an opportunity for the rookie to carve out a larger role moving forward. Gipson also returned three punts for eight yards in Monday's loss.