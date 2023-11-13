Gipson caught one of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Raiders. He also returned one kickoff for 14 yards and had one punt return for five yards.

For the second consecutive game, Gipson finished second among the Jets' wide receivers in receiving yards behind Breece Hall. The undrafted rookie out of Stephen F. Austin has flashed some big-play ability, but he hasn't been targeted frequently enough to produce consistently on offense, as Gipson's three targets Sunday marked a new career high.