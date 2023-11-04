Gipson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Chargers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gipson hasn't been a featured member of the team's passing attack, but that could change depending on the status of Allen Lazard, who showed up on the final injury report with a knee injury and is currently listed as questionable. Gipson would slot in as the team's No. 3 target behind Garrett Wilson and Randall Cobb in the event Lazard does not play.