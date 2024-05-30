Gipson is expected to have competition as New York's primary return-specialist heading into the 2024 season, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Gipson operated as the Jets' kick returner and punt returner for the entirety of the 2023 season, but with the team signing running back Tarik Cohen on Wednesday, Gipson may not be a shoo-in for the role again in 2024. Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Gipson will get "first dibs", but the returning job is an "open competition."