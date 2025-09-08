Gipson wasn't targeted in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers, but he had five kickoff returns for 142 yards, two punt returns for 19 yards and lost a fumble.

Gipson took over kick return duties in addition to his customary role returning punts on special teams after usual kickoff return man Kene Nwangwu exited due to a hamstring injury. Nwangwu's injury proved extremely costly, as Gipson's fumble was sandwiched between two Steelers touchdowns in a three-play span, which turned a 26-17 Jets lead into a 31-26 deficit. Gipson has put the ball on the ground 10 times in 35 NFL games, and any further ball security issues could cost him his job.