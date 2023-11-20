Gipson caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills. He also returned four kickoffs for 76 yards and lost a fumble.

The last time these two AFC East rivals faced off, Gipson ended the game with a punt return touchdown in overtime in his NFL debut. His first return opportunity Sunday was far less successful, as Gipson fumbled on the opening kickoff. That miscue set the tone for a disastrous all-around performance from the Jets, who suffered a third consecutive loss to fall to 4-6.