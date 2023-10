Gipson caught his only target for four yards and rushed twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Gipson earned the first three touches on offense of his NFL career. The rookie out of Stephen F. Austin has shown impressive elusiveness as a return man on special teams, so the Jets are starting to draw up some plays to get Gipson the ball in space on offense as well. He added a 22-yard kickoff return and 11-yard punt return in the SNF loss.