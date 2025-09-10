Jets' Xavier Gipson: Expected to be waived
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jets are expected to waive Gipson on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The undrafted wideout from Stephen F. Austin has served as one of the Jets' top return men since entering the league in 2023. However, his costly fumble while filling in for Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) on a kickoff return in New York's opening week loss to the Steelers likely prompted the team to move in another direction. With Gipson set to be waived, Isaiah Davis is expected to take over as the Jets' top punt returner.
