Gipson (shoulder) is not listed on the Jets' injury report Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gipson missed New York's final preseason contest due to a shoulder issue. However, he appears to be in line to play Week 1 versus the Steelers given his absence from the injury report Wednesday. In addition to serving as wideout depth for New York, Gipson should function as the team's lead kick and punt returner.