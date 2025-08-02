Gipson left Saturday's training camp practice after injuring his shoulder, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Gipson suffered the injury during red-zone team drills and left for the team's facilities shortly after. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but it puts him in jeopardy of missing practices and the Jets' preseason opener against the Packers on Aug. 9. Gipson's path to the 53-man roster is in the form of return duties, so Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu would be in line to see more opportunities on kickoffs and punts were Gipson to be sidelined for an extended period of time.