Gipson failed to catch either of his two targets in Thursday's 21-16 preseason loss to Cleveland. He added one kickoff return for 45 yards and a punt return for no gain.

Gipson has been a standout player in camp with the Jets, and his speed could earn the undrafted rookie a role as a gadget player. He muffed his punt return and had a foot out of bounds by the time he regathered the ball, but Gipson made up for that mistake with an electric 45-yard kickoff return in the final minute of the first half to set up a field goal. Gipson will look to leave a larger impression on offense in the next preseason game, which will be Aug. 12 in Carolina.