Gipson wasn't targeted in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos. He had one kickoff return for 20 yards, two punt returns for 14 yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

After getting involved with one catch and two rushing attempts in Week 4, Gipson didn't register a touch on offense in Week 5. He also muffed a punt in the third quarter to set the Broncos up in Jets territory, but New York overcame the rookie's miscue and notched its second win of the season.