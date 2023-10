Gipson rushed once for three yards and didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

Gipson was shaken up at the end of his three-yard run so the Jets sent out D.J. Reed as their returner on the next of Jamie Gillan's 13 punts while Gipson recovered, but Gipson managed to return to the game. The rookie return man finished with three punt returns for 20 yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards in a game that featured 24 combined punts between the two teams.