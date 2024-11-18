Gipson caught his only target for 17 yards and netted 19 yards on three punt returns in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Gipson was on the field for 27 of 51 snaps on offense while Malachi Corley played 12, so Gipson continues to be the preferred option in the slot. The second-year pro has just five catches for 40 yards in that role all season. Gipson also contributes regularly as a return man, though Isaiah Davis was the only player to log a kickoff return for the Jets against the Colts.