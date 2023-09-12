Gipson had two punt returns for 66 yards and a touchdown, as well as two kickoff returns for 46 yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Gipson won the game with a 65-yard punt return touchdown in overtime. He got free down the left sideline, then patiently waited for blockers to clear the way before working his way into the end zone to send the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy. It was an unforgettable moment for the undrafted wide receiver out of Stephen F. Austin, who was making his NFL debut. Gipson doesn't have much of a role on offense, but he can be a valuable asset in formats that reward return yardage.