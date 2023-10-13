Gipson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Gipson was limited by the ankle injury Friday after previously avoiding the injury report. If the rookie return man can't go, veteran receiver Mecole Hardman could see his role grow on special teams, and possibly on offense as well.
