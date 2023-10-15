Gipson (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Gipson was listed as questionable after picking up an ankle injury late in Week 6 prep, but he'll still be available Sunday. The undrafted rookie plays primarily on special teams, handling kick- and punt-return duties, but his offensive snaps have increased in each of the past two weeks.
