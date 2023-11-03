Gipson (ankle) remained limited in Friday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Gipson has played just 55 offensive snaps all season, registering four carries for 34 scoreless yards and one four-yard catch on two targets. He mainly plays special teams as the Jets' dynamic returner.
