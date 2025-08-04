Gipson (shoulder) won't practice this week heading into Saturday's preseason opener against the Packers, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Gipson hurt his shoulder Saturday and will miss at least a week of practice as a result, putting his availability in doubt for the Jets' first preseason game. Undrafted rookie Jamaal Pritchett brings a similar skill set to Gipson as a return man on special teams and occasional contributor at wide receiver on offense, so Pritchett could see the biggest uptick in opportunities during Gipson's absence.