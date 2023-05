Gipson signed a contract with the Jets as an undrafted free agent Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Gipson had a very successful four-year collegiate career with Stephen F. Austin, recording more than 4000 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns over 44 games. He'll now attempt to impress the Jets and earn a roster spot in 2023, though he seems likely to latch on to a team's practice squad to start his career.