default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gipson (shoulder) is in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Gipson has been cleared to play in Saturday's exhibition game after working through a shoulder injury for the past two weeks. The third-year wideout is competing for a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster as a returner and in a depth role at wide receiver.

More News