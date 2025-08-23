Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters that Gipson did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Eagles due to a lingering shoulder injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Gipson suffered a shoulder injury during the Jets' second preseason game against the Giants, and that injury lingered throughout the week enough for him to miss the preseason finale. Gipson's path to the 53-man roster is as a returner, but the severity of the injury could factor into whether he's on the Jets' roster for Week 1 against the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 7.