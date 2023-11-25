Gipson caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Gipson didn't see a change in role with Allen Lazard (coach's decision) benched, as fellow undrafted rookie Jason Brownlee took over Lazard's usual role on the outside while Gipson remained in the slot. Gipson also had one kickoff return for 28 yards.