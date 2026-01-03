default-cbs-image
Newman-Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Newman-Johnson was unable to practice during Week 18 prep due to a knee injury and will not be available for Sunday's regular-season finale. The fourth-year pro appeared in five regular-season games in 2025 but did not start in a game, and he will enter the offseason as a free agent.

