Jets' Xavier Newman-Johnson: Done for 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newman-Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Newman-Johnson was unable to practice during Week 18 prep due to a knee injury and will not be available for Sunday's regular-season finale. The fourth-year pro appeared in five regular-season games in 2025 but did not start in a game, and he will enter the offseason as a free agent.
