Jets' Xavier Newman-Johnson: Green light to play Week 11
Newman-Johnson (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against New England.
Newman-Johnson has been cleared to return from an ankle injury that prevented him form playing against the Browns on Sunday. He'll serve as the Jets' backup offensive guard during Thursday's AFC East tilt.