Jets' Xavier Newman-Johnson: Past ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newman-Johnson (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
An ankle injury prevented Newman-Johnson from playing in Sunday's game against the Browns, but his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he will be available for Thursday's AFC East tilt against the Patriots.
