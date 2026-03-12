Jets' Xavier Newman-Johnson: Staying in New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newman-Johnson (knee) is slated to re-sign with the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Newman-Johnson finished the Jets' 2025 season on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The Baylor product logged 31 offensive snaps across five appearances last season, operating as one of the team's top backup interior offensive linemen. He's expected to battle for a similar role throughout the Jets' offseason activities.
