Newman (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Newman was sidelined for the Jets' last two games due to a groin injury, but Wednesday's full practice session suggests he's since moved past the issue. With the Baylor product back at full health, he's expected to serve as the Jets' top backup center in the Week 16 matchup against the Rams.
