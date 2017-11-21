Jets' Zach Conque: Will join Jets

The Jets are expected to sign Conque to a contract later this week, Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reports.

Conque, an undrafted rookie out of Stephen F. Austin, will presumably slot in fourth on the depth chart at tight end behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Eric Tomlinson and Neal Sterling. Given the personnel in front of him, it's hard to imagine Conque carving out any sort of meaningful role in the Jets' passing attack.